West Midlands experiencing growth in planning applications for new homes, says Planning Portal

New data has revealed that the West Midlands is experiencing rapid growth in the number of for new homes applied for, with houses significantly outnumbering flats.

Unveiled in Planning Portal’s new Planning Application Index, the findings show that in 2024, 25,790 new properties were applied for in the West Midlands with activity almost reaching peak levels between September and December compared to the past five years.

The introduction of the new grey belt land designation means previously developed or underused land on the green belt can now be used for housing developments. With the West Midlands having 264,500 hectares of green belt, parts can now be used to meet housing targets while still protecting the countryside and preventing urban sprawl.

Alongside improvements to transport infrastructure such as HS2 and the Midlands Metro, the West Midlands has become increasingly attractive, resulting in the demand for homes to rise. Consequently, housebuilders have seized a growing opportunity to invest in the region and see positive returns.

The Government has set itself an ambitious housebuilding target to build 1.5 million homes by 2029. Data from Planning Portal shows that between 2020-2024, planning permission was sought for 1,501,161 residential units, showing that the goal could be within reach if the nation maintains a positive trajectory.

Yet in 2024, only 233,811 new unit applications were submitted to local authorities – a significant decrease on the five-year average of 300,232. If the target is to be met, housebuilding must not only meet but exceed this figure.

Geoff Keal, CEO of TerraQuest, the operator of Planning Portal, said: “Thanks to travel infrastructure developments and the NPPF, the West Midlands has become an attractive area for housebuilders with it continuing to experience growth in the number of applications for new units. This just goes to show the importance of developing travel routes and unlocking additional land to encourage developers to a region.

“While this year-on-year growth is great to see, the West Midlands alongside the rest of the country must continue to push housebuilding to reach the government’s target of building 1.5 million homes by 2029. The West Midlands is making great progress and hopefully, this will continue in the years to come.”

To download TerraQuest’s Planning Application Index, please click here.