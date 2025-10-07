West Midlands smaller businesses among most open to external finance in UK, as optimism grows

More smaller businesses in the West Midlands are open to using external finance to fuel growth than firms in other UK Nations or regions, according to the British Business Bank’s fifth Nations and Regions Tracker, published today.

While use of external finance remained steady, stabilising after a slight decline in the previous year (2%), the value of overdrafts and bank loans in the region saw the highest growth (36%) as businesses looked to immediate growth opportunities.

West Midlands most open to using external finance for growth in UK

In an encouraging sign of sustained future demand for finance to support growth, the region reported the sharpest uptick in smaller firms that were open to using external finance to drive growth in 2024, with a 20 percentage point increase (to 49%), compared to a 6 percentage point rise nationally (to 38%). This was the highest rate in 2024 after Northern Ireland.

Vicky Mears

Smaller businesses that did not need to borrow or already had the facilities that they needed are described as ‘future happy non-seekers of finance’ in the SME Finance Monitor data presented by the Nations and Regions Tracker. The West Midlands had the fourth largest decline of ‘future happy non-seekers’ (-5 percentage points), indicating a growing appetite for future borrowing.

External finance use stabilised in 2024

External finance use among smaller businesses in the West Midlands remained steady with a slight decline in 2024 (2 percentage point decrease) to 47%, the third highest usage rate in the UK. This is consistent with a trend of stabilisation since the sharp recovery (14 percentage point increase) in 2023. The region was in line with others, as external finance use across half of the UK’s Nations and regions remained stable or increased marginally. Overall, the share of UK smaller businesses using external finance declined by just one percentage point to 45%, from 46% in 2023.

Overdraft and loan value growth from top SME lenders sees highest rise in UK

The overall share of smaller businesses using bank overdrafts fell by 6 percentage points in the West Midlands. Yet, the region reported the highest growth in the value of loan and overdraft facilities approved by the UK’s seven largest SME lenders in 2024 (36%), and the second highest growth in the number of facilities (48%). This surge was driven by falling interest rates, better affordability and rising risk appetite amongst smaller businesses.

At a national level, loans and overdrafts from major banks increased by 33% in number and 4% in value compared to 2023, reversing previous declines.

Region sees dramatic rise in investment deal value due to a large deal, yet structural disparities remain

While the number of equity deals taking place in the West Midlands fell by 36.8% in 2024 to 43 deals, the region experienced the steepest rise in investment value of all Nations and regions, up 142% to £301m. This was primarily due to a single £200m funding round for housebuilder Harper Crewe.

Comparing equity deals and investment value per capita in each UK Nation and region, the West Midlands, however, continues to lag. Along with the East Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber, the West Midlands continues to show the lowest levels on this indicator with 8 equity deals and £30m investment per 100 high-growth enterprises, far below the UK average outside London(14 deals and £54m) between 2022 and 2024. This points to structurally lower equity activity in these regions relative to their high-growth enterprise base. Looking to help address this equity funding gap,the Bank’s Midlands Engine Investment Fund II (MEIF II) has supported more than 100 businesses since itslaunch in 2024, with investments totalling in excess of £17million​.

Equity investment across the UK fell slightly (-2.5%) to £10.8bn in 2024, while equity deal volumes were down 15.1%, returning close to 2018 levels. Initial H1 2025 data suggests that this contraction in equity activity is continuing, reflecting continued market uncertainty.

British Business Bank driving impact across the UK

The British Business Bank has continued to deliver significant support to smaller businesses across the UK through its debt and equity finance programmes, with a focus on benefitting firms outside of London.

Throughout 2024/25, 84% of the Bank’s newly supported businesses were outside the capital, which is expected to result in £4.7bn in additional GVA and support around 22,100 jobs across the rest of the UK. In addition, in July this year the Bank reached the landmark milestone of £2.5bn of lending under its Growth Guarantee Scheme. Over £200m of lending was delivered in the West Midlands.

In June 2025, the government committed £6.6bn to the Bank, increasing its total financial capacity to £25.6bn.

A key vehicle for this will be the targeted support that the Bank will provide to the 10 innovation clusters identified in the UK’s Modern Industrial Strategy, including the West Midlands. This support includes £100m additional investment across the UK into the Bank’s Nations and Regions Investment Funds, which includes the Midlands Engine Investment Fund II.

The Bank’s Regional Angels Programme, which saw record activity in 2024/25, has also been expanded by £340m and will be combined with new support for diverse angel networks and innovation-led businesses.

Vicky Mears, UK Network Director, North of England and Midlands at the British Business Bank, said: "Emerging from a period of uncertainty, smaller businesses across the West Midlands are experiencing a renewed sense of optimism as they consider future growth plans and how to make them a reality.

“More are now considering external finance as a route to unlock their longer term ambitions and growth prospects. From the Midlands Engine Investment Fund II to our expanding Regional Angels programme, the British Business Bank is here to help support the region’s smaller businesses to ensure that promising companies are connected to the right capital at the right time.”

Richard Bearman, Chief Development Officer of British Business Bank, said: “In the face of a challenging economic environment, it is encouraging that use of external finance has remained stable. This year’s Nations and Regions Tracker also indicates that optimism is brewing for small businesses and we hope to see this reflected in their use of external finance in the near future.

“The British Business Bank is pivotal to providing businesses across our regions with access to the finance they need. With the expanded capacity of the Bank under the Modern Industrial Strategy, we are poised to build on our existing work across the Nations and regions.”