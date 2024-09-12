Westdale Midlands and Citizen Housing award finalists for Coventry project
Westdale and Citizen, along with system designer Structherm, have been shortlisted in the category 'Refurbishment: Low Rise - Brick Slip/Brick Effect Finish', for the energy efficiency works being carried out in Coventry, bringing 2,000 homes up to an EPC C rating.
The Coventry project has been visited on multiple occasions by representatives and Heads of numerous organisations, such as the then Mayor of West Midlands, Andy Street, the Retrofit Academy and The National Housing Federation.
And as well as the work being carried out on the properties, the partnership struck up between Citizen, Coventry College and Westdale Midlands has also led to Westdale establishing a dedicated External Wall Insulation (EWI) Training Academy, which has seen local unemployed people undertaking an in-depth training course and gaining full-time employment in the EWI sector.
Westdale Midlands director Adrian Bishop says "Our collaboration with the great team at Citizen is helping improve the homes of people in Coventry. As a community-conscious company we are committed to helping residents enjoy an energy efficient and sustainable home, thus alleviating stress and anxiety while boosting people's wellbeing and happiness.
"This has been a very fast-paced project, and has been noted as accounting for nearly 40% of all completed EWI work undertaken on a national basis under Wave 2 SHDF funded works so far."
The 2024 INCA awards ceremony takes place on Thursday, November 7, at the Burlington Hotel in Birmingham.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.