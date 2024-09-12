Westdale Midlands and Citizen Housing award finalists for Coventry project

Westdale Midlands Limited and the Citizen Housing Asset team have been shortlisted for an Insulated Render and Cladding Association (INCA) award, for their work on homes in Coventry.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Westdale and Citizen, along with system designer Structherm, have been shortlisted in the category 'Refurbishment: Low Rise - Brick Slip/Brick Effect Finish', for the energy efficiency works being carried out in Coventry, bringing 2,000 homes up to an EPC C rating.

The Coventry project has been visited on multiple occasions by representatives and Heads of numerous organisations, such as the then Mayor of West Midlands, Andy Street, the Retrofit Academy and The National Housing Federation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And as well as the work being carried out on the properties, the partnership struck up between Citizen, Coventry College and Westdale Midlands has also led to Westdale establishing a dedicated External Wall Insulation (EWI) Training Academy, which has seen local unemployed people undertaking an in-depth training course and gaining full-time employment in the EWI sector.

The Citizen Housing Association's Coventry SHDF project with Westdale Midlands Limited.

Westdale Midlands director Adrian Bishop says "Our collaboration with the great team at Citizen is helping improve the homes of people in Coventry. As a community-conscious company we are committed to helping residents enjoy an energy efficient and sustainable home, thus alleviating stress and anxiety while boosting people's wellbeing and happiness.

"This has been a very fast-paced project, and has been noted as accounting for nearly 40% of all completed EWI work undertaken on a national basis under Wave 2 SHDF funded works so far."

The 2024 INCA awards ceremony takes place on Thursday, November 7, at the Burlington Hotel in Birmingham.