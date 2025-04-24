'We've lost everything': Appeal for Nuneaton families left with nothing after house fire
Now an appeal has been launched to help Susan Bibb and the other residents affected by the blaze in Alexandra Street.
Fire crews were called to the incident, thought to be caused by a boiler, just before noon on April 23.
They tackled a fire in the bedroom and the roof of three terraced properties.
Susan’s daughter, Shirley, said: "Everything has gone. I'm broken for my mum.
"We’re all so shaken up and can’t stop crying. I grew up in there. It’s devastating.”
Susan, who is deaf, was rescued by other family members.
"Mum was asleep in the same room but because she is deaf she didn't hear anything,” added Shirley.
"My sister and uncle got her out.”
Fire crews were at the scene in less than four minutes. Investigations are ongoing to find out the cause.
The family’s pet bearded dragon and fish were killed in the fire.
Neighbour Savanna Hughes said: “It took my house out too. We’ve got nothing.
"We lost everything in there. It’s just so sad.”
Donations to help the families can be taken to 29 Alexandra Street. Go Fund Me links have also been set up. Visit https://gofund.me/bb1d0ac4 or https://gofund.me/3a712007
