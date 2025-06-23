Whitley care home enjoys ‘The Big Summer Weekender’ with local community and MP

Zarah Sultana, Member of Parliament for Coventry South at HC-One’s Victoria Manor Care Home with Tina Booton, Home Manager at HC-One’s Victoria Manor Care Home and Jenny Olsen, HC-One’s Executive Director of Communications

Victoria Manor Care Home, run by HC-One, located in Whitley, Coventry, West Midlands, welcomed visitors and guests from their local community to participate in this year’s Care Home Open Week celebrations from Monday 16th June until Sunday 22nd June 2025.

The homes main celebration events took place during Care Home Open Weekend between Friday 20th June and Sunday 22nd June 2025.Victoria Manor Care Home welcomed residents, colleagues, friends, family and the wider community to a fayre event, themed around the Wild West, which was voted for by the residents, and enjoyed a hoedown on Saturday 21st June.

Care Home Open Week is a national event hosted by Championing Social Care, designed to connect care homes with their local communities.The week will offer care homes the opportunity to showcase their range of services, provide tours of their facilities, and highlight the activities that are offered to residents.

The event is also a reminder to the homes’ neighbours that they are there if they need support.Throughout the week, residents, colleagues, families, and friends enjoyed a variety of fun-filled activities culminating in an end-of-week celebration at the home.

The event also sought to connect the homes with their neighbours, highlighting the communal support that the home can provide. HC-One’s chosen theme for this year’s Care Home Open Week was ‘The Big Summer Weekender’ emulating the nostalgic feel of British summer holidays with a variety of fun-filled activities culminating in an end-of-week celebration at the home.

On Thursday 19th June, Victoria Manor Care Home welcomed in Zarah Sultana, Member of Parliament (MP) for Coventry South. The home and members of the local community came together to celebrate summertime memories, past and present, and hosted a fabulous Summer Weekender event.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned care home enjoyed meeting MP Zarah Sultana and chatting to her about what life is like at Victoria Manor Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Whitley community.

MP Zarah Sultana enjoyed a tour round the 30 bedded care home by Tina Booton, Home Manager at HC-One’s Victoria Manor Care Home and Jenny Olsen, HC-One’s Executive Director of Communications, offering residential and residential dementia care, including the hair salon, quiet room, ensuite bedrooms, lounge, and landscaped garden.

Victoria Manor Care Home hosted picnics in the garden and pub, pampering evening with cheese and wine, arts and crafts in the garden, inflatable costumes parade by the staff which gave everyone a smile, and even brought some sun, sea and sand to their home holding a seaside event.

Victoria Manor Care Home was adorned in a variety of summer themed decorations, emulating the nostalgic feel of British summer holidays past and present provided a perfect setting for everyone to come together as a community, and to learn more about life at the care home.

As well as providing a space for existing relatives and residents to celebrate life at the home, visitors were encouraged to hear directly from colleagues in the home about what a rewarding career in care looks like as well as opportunities for community engagement and about the volunteering roles on offer within the home.

Tina Booton, Home Manager at HC-One’s Victoria Manor Care Home, commented:

“We were delighted to welcome members of the local community into Victoria Manor during Care Home Open Week. It was a wonderful opportunity to showcase the warm, inclusive environment we’ve created here, and to celebrate the incredible work of our colleagues who make a real difference every day. The smiles, conversations, and connections made during the event truly reflected the spirit of our home.

“It was great to welcome MP Zarah Sultana to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”