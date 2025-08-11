Whitnash end long wait for second Wardrop victory

The Wardrop Cup final saw two clubs both looking to win their second ever Wardrop title. When Whitnash first won the trophy in 1977 NASA had just launched the Voyager 2 probe, in 1989 when Stratford on Avon won the cup Voyager 2 was nearing Neptune. A sizzling Welford on Avon hosted this South Warwickshire clash.

While the pairs, triples and fours were still completing their trial ends T Friend (Whitnash) had built a 5-2 lead against Kev Lowes (Stratford) in the two wood singles. With ten ends gone Lowes had moved just one shot behind but Friend scored four doubles with only a single in reply to lead 15-7 with six possible ends left. The Stratford man took the next two ends with singles, six shots behind with a potential eight shots left. A single for T Friend secured the two woods win, Whitnash now 1-0 up.

At the time the two woods finished Gary Newton and Adam Shuttleworth (Whitnash) were one shot ahead after five ends against Phil Brook and Dave Blackmore (Stratford) despite scoring a second end six. The fours had reached the sixth end, Stratford (John Skelcher, Andy Bown, Dave Bloxham and Malcolm George) three up against M McGuire, Josh Hancock, Ian Billington and Sam Shuttleworth (Whitnash). Kev Williams, Dave Hobbis and Martin Lithgo (Stratford) held a comfortable nine shot lead over T Loveridge, B Cooper and Harry Billington (Whitnash) after five ends.

Andy Sparkes (Whitnash) went head to head against Dave Hobson (Stratford) in the four wood singles and the Whitnash led until a four by Hobson took him 7-6 in front. With the scores level on 9 all Sparkes reeled out a treble, pair of singles, double, treble and another double to complete a 21-9 victory, giving Whitnash a 2-0 lead overall.

During this period after dropping a double and single to trail by twelve the Whitnash trio kicked into gear, they scored a treble, double, four and brace of singles with a five in reply to slash the deficit down to six. Stratford hit back with a single and double to open the lead to nine and while Whitnash scored a single on the next end they called it a day, Stratford winning 21-13 but trailing 1-2 overall.

In the pairs Stratford recovered from three down to lead by a shot after nine ends had been completed. By the time the four wood singles finished four more ends had been played, Whitnash scoring a single and trio of trebles to lead by six. During the same period in the fours Stratford saw their five shot lead turn into four shot deficit after fifteen ends. The sides swapped singles to leave Stratford four down heading into their final end, the Whitnash pairs had moved even further ahead, leading by twelve with two ends left. The triples finished meaning Stratford needed to win both remaining disciplines to win the trophy, the fours needing at least five on the last ends and the pairs needing to overturn twelve shots in two ends. In the fours Stratford could only pick up a single, losing 15-12 and giving Whitnash an unbeatable 3-1 lead, the pairs finished their current end, Stratford taking a double and they shook hands with Whitnash winning 24-14 and taking the Wardrop Cup 4-1. Voyager 2 still continues travelling further and further away.