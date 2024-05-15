WI visit to Overslade House care home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alison Elliott, President of Deerings Regent Daytime WI and Catherine Duffield-Smith, along with Meryl Gregory from Hillmorton Paddox WI visited Barchester’s Overslade House Care Home, in Rugby, Warwickshire to donate a beautiful crocheted blanket to the home. The ladies from the WI’s joined residents of the home for World Cocktail day on the 13th May.

Alison Elliott, President of Deerings Regent Daytime WI and Catherine Duffield-Smith said “we are delighted to be donating this blanket to Overslade House and every ounce of love and hard work has been put into this blanket by many ladies of the WI’s. Meryl Gregory from Paddox WI and also Rugby Phoenix Ukulele band said “I love this home, you are always made to feel so welcome and everybody is so well looked after, if ever I am needing to be in a home this is the place I will choose!”

Celebrations included a fashion show from Wanda’s Fashions in Dunchurch, Rugby, and also cosmetics from Tropic Skin care were on display. Cocktails, from Mojitos and Daiquiri’s to pink gin were served to all of our ladies and delicious cakes were made by our Hospitality Team.

General Manager at Overslade House, Violeta Baesu said: “It was lovely to have Alison Elliott, President of Deerings Regent Daytime WI and Catherine Duffield-Smith, along with Meryl Gregory from Hillmorton Paddox WI here for the afternoon and also Wanda’s Fashions of Dunchurch and Tropic Skin care. The residents were delighted with the blanket and Resident Ambassador, Ann Fletcher said how beautiful it was and wonderful that they were able to visit us and join in on the day. We all had a wonderful afternoon of clothes, cocktails, cosmetics and cakes and we hope that Alison Elliott, President of Deerings Regent Daytime WI, Catherine Duffield-Smith and Meryl Gregory and also Wanda’s Fashions of Dunchurch and Tropic Skincare will come to see us again soon!”

Local WI's, General Manager and Resident Ambassador Overslade House