Wigley Investment Holdings saddles up to raise £14,000 for Cancer Research UK at annual charity race day

LAND and property expert Wigley Investment Holdings has hosted yet another successful charity race day, raising £14,000 for the Warwickshire branch of Cancer Research UK.

Now in its fourth year, the event took place on Wednesday 4 June, and saw more than 160 property professionals take over the Paddock Pavilion at Warwick Racecourse, for its last race day of the season.

This year the key sponsors included Newton LDP, Edmond Shipway, Rainier Developments & Strategic Land, Tetra Real Estate and Virtus Property Services all in which were instrumental in making sure the event was a success.

The annual event marks a key date for Wigley Investment Holdings, and an important way for the organisation to give back to the community. Over the years, the event has helped to raise much-needed funds for a range of charities, with a total of more than £60,000 raised for local causes to date.

Highlights from this year’s event included an auction hosted by renowned darts announcer and MC John McDonald, with a range of prizes up for grabs. These included a morning at Warwick Racecourse with Grade 1 winning trainer Olly Murphy, a bespoke suit from Richard George Tailoring, tickets to Knowle Party in the Park and Solihull Summer Fest, and four hospitality tickets for Coventry Rugby Club.

Robert Wigley, chairman of Wigley Investment Holdings, said: “We’re really committed to doing our bit for charity, and our annual race day is always a particularly special day for us. This year, we pulled out all the stops to make it a race day to remember, with lots of surprises throughout the day, and most importantly lots of funds raised for a very worthy cause.

“We’d like to thank each and every attendee for joining us for what was a truly memorable day. With their help, we’ve raised thousands to support the fantastic work the Warwickshire branch of Cancer Research UK does, bringing hope to the thousands of people who are battling cancer across the region and beyond.”

With six races taking places across the day, visitors got the chance to enjoy the final flutter of the season, while networking with other property professionals from across the region.

The funds raised will go towards supporting the vital work Cancer Research UK does, including funding researchers, clinicians and nurses, in the hopes of transforming how the nation prevents, diagnoses and treats cancer.

Ryan Goode, relationship fundraising manager at Cancer Research UK Coventry & Warwickshire, said: “I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Wigley Investment Holdings for choosing Cancer Research UK as the charity of choice for the 2025 property race day. Over the past 40 years, cancer survival rates in the UK have doubled. In the 1970s, only 1 in 4 people survived their disease for 10 years or more; today, that number has increased to 2 in 4. Our mission and ambition is to accelerate this progress and achieve a 3 in 4 survival rate among patients by 2034.

“At Cancer Research UK, our vision is to create a world where everyone can live longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer. We could not continue our life-saving research without the support of companies like Wigley Investment Holdings. So, on behalf of everyone at Cancer Research UK, we would like to express our sincere gratitude for your support. Together we are beating cancer.”

To find out more about Wigley Investment Holdings, visit https://www.wigleyinvestmentholdings.com/

For more information about Cancer Research UK, visit https://www.cancerresearchuk.org/