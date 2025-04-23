William Shakespeare's 461st Birthday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust is inviting audiences to the hometown of William Shakespeare to celebrate his 461st birthday. Visitors can expect a birthday party with a difference, with activities inspired by Shakespeare’s fascinating female characters, as well as the return of the annual Birthday Lecture.

This weekend, the charity that cares for the historic buildings where William Shakespeare and his family once lived, is inviting the public for a jam-packed programme of events, including free artistic-workshops and a silent disco outside of the writer’s childhood home on Henley Street on Saturday 26 April.

This year, the celebrations are inspired by Shakespeare’s complex female characters as the SBT embarks on the second year of its multi-year project, The Women Who Made Shakespeare.

‘’Following the celebration of Shakespeare’s official birthday on Wednesday, 23 April, we’re delighted to once again invite the community and visitors to join us in honouring his remarkable life and legacy. Whether you're eager to immerse yourself in the free festivities on Henley Street or engage with insightful experts during our annual lecture, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

We hope everyone leaves feeling inspired, enriched, and with a deeper appreciation for Shakespeare and the fascinating female characters who shaped his legacy."

Commented Rachael North, CEO at the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust.

Celebrations on Henley Street

On Saturday 26 April, visitors both young and older, are invited to dance the day away with a silent disco experience, set in front of the iconic Birthplace on Henley Street.

During the once in a lifetime experience, party guests can get a set of headphones and explore two different playlists of modern artists inspired by the female heroes and anti-heroes found in Shakespeare’s plays.

From Taylor Swift to the Spice Girls, they are songs that honour many female powerhouses in popular culture and Shakespeare’s works. This free, drop-in activity offers a fun and exciting way for audiences of all ages to connect with Shakespeare’s works, and explore what they mean to us today, through music throughout the ages in his own hometown.

Exploring Shakespeare’s Female Characters with Free Workshops

If party guests need to rest their feet following the unique silent disco experience, they can get involved in two drop-in craft workshops led by female artists. These free activities, which will run throughout the day, are suitable for all ages and offer a great way for families to come together and learn new skills whilst exploring Shakespeare’s female characters.

Writer Ania Bas will help guests find their inner Shakespeare in a Creative Writing workshop. During the workshop attendees will explore some of Shakespeare’s female characters through writing, reflecting on how these figures resonate with people today.

Meanwhile, artist Charlie Tophill will introduce guests to the art of string printing. This is an unusual technique that uses string and blocks to create images. Participants will be encouraged to draw inspiration from The Women Who Made Shakespeare to produce their own masterpiece that they can take away with them.

"Building on the success of last year, our goal was to once again create a fresh and engaging experience for visitors of all ages to connect with Shakespeare’s story. During the silent disco, we’ll explore the heroes and anti-heroes in Shakespeare’s works, drawing connections to well-known female musicians. Meanwhile, our workshops will offer audiences the opportunity to learn new skills whilst reflecting on the complex female characters in Shakespeare’s plays.

‘’This experience invites people to consider how the themes and stories in Shakespeare’s works continue to resonate with us today. So come along, grab your party hats and dancing shoes, and let’s celebrate Shakespeare’s birthday in style.’’

Added Frances Hall, audience engagement manager at the Trust.

The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust will also be offering free admission to Shakespeare’s New Place on the day so that birthday revellers can find a tranquil place to reflect and relax in the beautiful gardens on the site of Shakespeare’s final home.

Performing Shakespeare’s Women - Hear From Shakespeare Experts

Seen as the start of the Shakespeare Birthday celebrations, guests are invited to Stratford-upon-Avon on Friday 25 April to take part in a special one-day public conference where an esteemed panel of academics and actors explore some of the most intriguing aspects of the female characters that have enchanted audiences for centuries.

Speakers include Professor Carol Rutter (University of Warwick), Dr Abigail Roksion-Goodall (The Shakespeare Institute, University of Birmingham), Playwright Olivia Negrean and Dr Paul Edmondson (The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust).

Following the illuminating and interactive session discussion, the day culminates in the ever-popular Shakespeare Birthday Lecture from 4pm to 5pm, given this year by Dame Harriet Walters. During the day at The Shakespeare Bookshop, Dame Harriet Walters will also be giving a special book signing.

Both the one-day conference and the Shakespeare Birthday lecture are organised by the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust and the Shakespeare Institute, part of the University of Birmingham.

For more information about the Trust’s Shakespeare’s Birthday celebrations, please visit: https://www.shakespeare.org.uk/visit/whats-on/shakespeares-birthday-celebrations/.