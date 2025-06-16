Win £25,000 this summer and support The Myton Hospices’ award-winning Summer Jackpot Raffle

The Myton Hospices - Summer Jackpot Raffle

The Myton Hospices is delighted to announce that their brand new Summer Jackpot Raffle has won Campaign of the Year at The Lotteries Council Awards!

Launched to help raise an additional £250,000 to fund their vital services, Myton’s Summer Jackpot Raffle gives players the chance to win an amazing £25,000 – all whilst supporting their patients, living with life-limiting illnesses, and their families across Coventry and Warwickshire.

Chris Godber, Lottery and Commercial Operations Manager at The Myton Hospices, said:

“We are absolutely thrilled that our Summer Jackpot Raffle has been named Campaign of the Year. This new addition to our fundraising will help us continue to deliver vital care and support to people living with life-limiting illnesses – and you could be in with the chance of winning an incredible £25,000 cash prize too!”

The charity was nominated for the award by their Fundraising Lottery and Raffle management partner, StarVale, and the campaign was recognised for its impact during a national hospice funding crisis.

StarVale said:

“Myton’s simple yet bold idea proved a win-win. While one lucky person wins the jackpot, the true beneficiaries are the patients and families who are able to receive the compassionate care Myton provides thanks to this incredible fundraising effort.”

Did you know…? The Myton Hospices is a charity, they are not the NHS, and they need to raise £12.7 million of the £15.3 million it costs this year to continue providing their services free of charge to patients and their families. With costs increasing and the money received from the NHS decreasing from 20% to just 17%, the charity is always looking for new ways to generate income to ensure they can continue providing their vital services to those in need.

Each entry costs just £1 and the more tickets you buy, the greater your chance of winning £25,000! Whether you’re already a lottery player or are joining Myton for the Summer Jackpot Raffle, your support makes a real difference.

You can purchase single tickets for Myton’s Summer Jackpot Raffle for just £1 per entry or buy bundles online at www.mytonhospice.org/jackpot

You can also play the Summer Jackpot Raffle in their 27 shops across Coventry and Warwickshire, or in one of their three hospices.