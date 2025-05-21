Win the ultimate luxury getaway with Millionaire Estate Agent.

One lucky guest at this June’s Millionaire Estate Agent events will be walking away as the winner of the ultimate luxury getaway for two, thanks to Property Academy.

Attend any of the exclusive Millionaire Estate Agent events for free and you’ll get the chance to live like a millionaire for the weekend with an incredible overnight stay at Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, Raymond Blanc’s world-renowned hotel in Oxfordshire, featuring a Michelin-starred seven-course dining experience.

The winner will also be treated to a breath-taking 18-mile helicopter ride, complete with bubbly, giving them the ultimate VIP treatment.

For your chance toexperience true indulgence and the millionaire lifestyle, all you have to do is attend one of the four free Millionaire Estate Agent events taking place in June.

At Millionaire Estate Agent, we’re bringing together 100 leading estate agents at each venue to reveal the cutting-edge strategies that high-growth agencies are using right now to scale sustainably and profitably, and thanks to our sponsors, tickets are free.

During the event, you’ll learn how to: attract more sellers and landlords, revolutionise efficiency with automation and AI, and deliver outstanding customer service - effortlessly.

Don’t miss out. Join us at Millionaire Estate Agent and it could be you living the high life.

Registration for the final spaces in Newcastle, Ollerton, Warwickshire and Berkshire can still be completed on the Millionaire Estate Agent website