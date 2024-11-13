'Winning one for the team': House of Hair hostess brings prestigious Best Customer Experience Award back to Solihull

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A House of Hair Hostess has been awarded for their achievement in crafting the best customer experience in the West Midlands.

This accolade is a testament to their unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional service, creating a unique approach to the customer journey, and learning from customer feedback by listening to guests and the team.

Known for their expertise in colour correction in the Midlands, excellent reviews, and welcoming atmosphere, House of Hair Hostess adds yet another prestigious award this year as we enter into 2025.

Earlier this year, salon owner Fay won the ‘savvy business owner’ award Best Social Media Salon award with Vagaro. With newly created services and subscription menus, as well as a dedicated online store with unique products, this latest award highlights their commitment to ensuring every client feels seen, valued, and confident, focusing on their unique personal experience.

Newly refurbished salon space offers warm and inviting environment to salon guests

The award for Best Customer Experience is significant recognition in an industry that has recently faced challenges. Salon owner Fay recognised that offering guests a unique experience would benefit them greatly and separate the salon from the rest.

As an advocate for well-being, House of Hair Hostess provides its customers with a quiet zone, luxurious, and inclusive environment with a bar and fully stocked snack drawers at every station. Mini screens share the salons updates on new services and products.The team is extremely dedicated to carrying out the salon's unique customer journey and as a result of this Fay entered team HHH into the awards and won!

This year, House of Hair Hostess celebrated eight years in business, marking a significant milestone. They are planning to recruit like-minded stylists with a vision for growth and support apprentice schemes, recognising that apprentices are the future of the industry. This award champions the salon's growth and supports the plans that the salon owner has for the business 2025 and beyond.