Winvic continues expansion of Golden Triangle industrial park in Rugby

Winvic Construction Ltd, a leading main contractor that specialises in the design and delivery of private and public sector construction and civil engineering projects, has commenced works on a new state-of-the-art warehouse facility at Coton Park in Rugby, celebrating with an official groundbreaking ceremony.

On behalf of Newlands Developments, Winvic has started the 60-week build programme to deliver a 250,000 sq ft single-storey warehouse at the strategically located industrial park, which sits within the UK Golden Triangle of logistics.

This project sees Winvic’s return to Coton Park, where the company previously delivered two distribution and logistics units on plots 2 and 3, bringing existing knowledge of the site’s infrastructure to support the successful delivery of the latest phase. The new facility will include 15,000 sq ft of office accommodation and will consist of a structural steel, multi-span portal frame with a height of 15 metres and will target a BREEAM Excellent certification and an EPC rating of A/A+.

The groundbreaking ceremony, attended by representatives from Winvic and Newlands Developments marked a key milestone and highlighted Winvic’s agility and capability in overcoming complex site challenges early in the programme.

Winvic Construction

As part of the infrastructure and enabling works, Winvic used a 350-tonne crane to install a 34-metre ex Ministry of Defence tank bridge, to span a 457 mm high-pressure gas main. This was a critical element of the works to enable access onto the site which requires crossing the major utility.

To further progress works, Winvic is constructing a Filcor (polystyrene) road that will wrap around a 54-metre-long 4m x 2m culvert. Traditional construction methods such as cement and compacted fill were not viable due to the loadings imposed onto the gas main.

Winvic and Cadent Gas are working together to develop and implement this solution to ensure the integrity of the gas infrastructure and safety of operatives working on site.

Danny Nelson, Managing Director of Industrial, Distribution and Logistics at Winvic, said: “We’re proud to continue our partnership with Newlands Developments to deliver this at Coton Park￼, Rugby.

Winvic Construction

“Working with partners, our solution to overcome the complex challenges of this site brought by the gas main, highlights our commitment to safety and a collaborative culture. Marking the start of construction with a groundbreaking ceremony is always a proud moment, and we now look forward to delivering a high-quality facility that meets our client's needs and supports continued growth in this key logistics location.”

Coton Park is located 3.7 miles from junction 19 of the M1 and fronts the M6, giving direct connectivity to Coventry and Birmingham and other major routes.