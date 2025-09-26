WMJobs Public Sector Career Expo returns – bigger and better, built around what candidates asked for

The WMJobs Public Sector Career Expo returns to Birmingham this autumn with 20+ public sector employers, skill-boosting workshops, and a dedicated candidate support zone designed to give jobseekers real, lasting help beyond the day itself.

Thursday 2nd October 2025, The Birmingham Conference & Events Centre, Birmingham

10am – 11am: Quiet Hour

11am – 3pm: Main Event

With over 100,000 people already working across 31 councils and the combined authority in our region, covering everything from health to housing and education, the expo shows the breadth of careers on offer, the flexibility and development on tap, and how working in public service you can genuinely make a difference.

Building on the success of our Job Fair in January, the Expo is built on feedback from attendees and will offer practical workshops including guidance on applications, interviews and using Artificial Intelligence well when looking for a job, plus clear signposting to ongoing support after the day – so attendees leave with a plan.

WMJobs Expo - 2nd October 2025

Why people looking for a job or considering a change of career should go

Breadth of roles & clear entry routes: The West Midlands is one of the largest public sector employers in the country, with opportunities that may surprise. From planning, digital & data, housing and legal to finance, environment, public health and education. Many roles welcome transferable skills and offer development opportunities.

Meet real employers: Councils, children's trusts, employability teams, education providers and more – ready to talk pathways, flexible working and development. Skill-up fast: Workshops led by experts in the public sector will run throughout the day, designed to boost confidence and application quality (details below).

Councils, children’s trusts, employability teams, education providers and more – ready to talk pathways, flexible working and development. Skill-up fast: Workshops led by experts in the public sector will run throughout the day, designed to boost confidence and application quality (details below).

Lucy Hall, Resourcing Consultant at WMJobs says, “We’ve built on our previous Job Fair and taken onboard feedback from our team, jobseekers and exhibitors to create the WMJobs Public Sector Expo. We’ve put a real focus on what jobseekers need: practical guidance, face to face interaction and more dedicated time for tailored support. The event is about more than getting a job – it’s about developing the skills, building confidence and understanding the opportunities available in the public sector, to help job seekers make a clear plan for after the Expo.”

What is new…

WMJobs Expo

Free workshops, run by public sector experts (booking required)

Swipe Right on Jobs: How to use AI Without Losing Yourself (11am–11:45am & 13:00–13:45pm)

Michelle O’Neill, Lead for Leadership and Organisational Development at West Midlands Employers, will discuss practical ways to use tools like ChatGPT smartly and safely, without losing your voice.

Careers that Make a Difference (11:00–11:45am, 13:00-13:45pm & 14:15-15:00pm)

WMJobs Expo - 2nd October

Will Oldham, from the Local Government Association, will discuss the range of roles in local government, how to get into these and introduce some guest speakers who will share their real life journey and career progression.

Confidence From Wardrobes to Words (11:00-11:45am and 13:00-13:45pm)

Delivered by Ann, Elaine and Julia from Smart Works Birmingham, a charity that dresses and coaches women for interview and job success, discover how clothing choices can boost your confidence and reflect your personality. Followed by practical interview prep to help you find the right words, speak with self-belief, and walk into opportunities with confidence.

Standing Out: Be the Haystack, Not the Needle (11:00-11:45am, 13:00-13:45pm & 14:15-15:00pm)

Matthew Hotten, Senior Consultant in the Leadership & Organisational Development Team at West Midlands Employers, will share practical tips on applying with conﬁdence to a local council, avoiding common mistakes, and making your best impression at interview.

Candidate Support Zone: Organisations offering advice on a smaller scale – whether that’s advice on your application, or for an upcoming interview – you can act on the advice on the day and afterwards.

Quiet Hour (10am-11am): Events can sometimes feel busy, noisy and overwhelming – so the first hour of the WMJobs Expo will be a ‘quiet hour’. During this time we will work hard to:

Keep the environment calm and noise levels low

Exhibitors will be asked to reduced noise and avoid visual stimulation

What attendees will leave with

Contacts and insight across the region.

An understanding about the public sector and the vast amount of opportunities.

A sharper CV and application plan from workshop takeaways.

Ongoing opportunities via a free WMJobs account and job alerts – you can set this up before you arrive.

A plan post event – guidance so you can act on what you learn on the day and afterwards.

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Economy and Skills, Councillor Sharon Thompson said: “We’re excited to be attending the WMJobs Public Sector Careers Expo, where we will be speaking about the many diverse opportunities available at Birmingham City Council. We’ll explain how you can get started with us, the great training and progression opportunities we provide, and how your existing skills can open doors to varied and rewarding roles in local government. The public sector is full of opportunities that many people may not realise. Events like this are crucial to help people see the real impact they can have in roles that support our communities every day.”

David Buckland, Chief Executive at Stratford-on-Avon District Council, said: “We’re excited to be part of WMJobs Public Sector Careers Expo and to showcase the wide range of rewarding opportunities available at Stratford-on-Avon District Council. Working with us means being part of a team that’s committed to making a real difference in our communities, with roles that offer professional growth, flexibility, and the chance to contribute to meaningful public service. We’re proud to support local talent and look forward to meeting individuals who share our passion for shaping a better future for the district”.

The Expo is free, but pre-registration is required for entry and workshops have limited seats so require registration to manage capacity. You can register here.