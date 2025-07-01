Woman knocked on people's doors desperate for help after attack in Nuneaton

A woman in her 40s knocked on people’s doors desperate for help after being attacked in Nuneaton last night (Monday).

Police have arrested a 40-year-old man following the incident in Cypress Way at 11.50pm on June 30.

Following the assault, the woman approached people’s front doors and eventually managed to flag down the driver of a white Toyota for help.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and he is currently in custody.

The incident was in Camp Hill.

A Warwickshire Police spokesman said: “We are making door-to-door enquiries and reviewing CCTV and we’re also asking that if you saw anything, you get in touch with us by calling 101 or visiting www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report giving incident number 500 of 30 June.”