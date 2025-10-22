Woodland Christmas and craft market at Berwick

By Tim Franklin
Contributor
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 13:11 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2025, 13:16 BST
This December, experience the magic of Christmas at Berwick House, just outside Shrewsbury. Wander through our illuminated woodland trail, explore a festive indoor craft market, and make memories with family and friends in a setting steeped in history and sparkle.
  • The Woodland Light Trail
  • Stroll along a glowing pathway through towering oaks and shimmering lawns. Hidden corners sparkle with festive magic, creating the perfect backdrop for a family outing, romantic evening, or festive catch-up with friends.
  • Meet Santa in his Grotto
  • Every child’s ticket includes a visit with Santa in his cosy grotto, plus a special gift to take home. Capture magical moments and let little ones share their Christmas wishes.
  • Indoor Craft Market at Berwick House
  • Step inside the historic halls of Berwick House and discover a Christmas craft market filled with local artisans, handmade gifts, decorations, food, and festive treats. From one-of-a-kind crafts to perfect stocking fillers, it’s the ideal place to start (or finish!) your Christmas shopping in style.
  • Festive Food & Drink
  • Warm up with mulled wine, hot chocolate piled with cream, and festive bakes. From mince pies to hearty winter favourites, there’s something delicious waiting after the trail.
  • The Magic of Berwick
  • The house and grounds provide a breathtaking setting for your evening. From twinkling gardens to the bustling indoor market, this is a Christmas experience like no other in Shropshire.
  • Dates: Monday 1st December – Sunday 14th December 2025
  • Time Slots: Every 30 minutes from 3:00 pm – 8:30 pm
  • Trail Duration: Allow 30–45 minutes for the trail, plus extra time to browse the market and enjoy refreshments.
