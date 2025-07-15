Work begins on 150-home development in Leamington Spa

Construction work has commenced on a new housing development which will provide 150 homes in Leamington Spa.

National housebuilder Miller Homes is delivering the scheme on its development – known as Silver Willows – on land off Harbury Lane.

The developer will build a mix of one to five-bedroom homes, including a range of two to five-bedroom homes for private sale, the first of which have now been released for sale to the public.

Miller Homes’ Worcestershire-based West Midlands region is building the Silver Willows development, and has recently opened a sales centre to mark the release of its first homes for purchase.

A computer-generated image of a Maywood housetype by Miller Homes

Carl Cooke, sales director of Miller Homes West Midlands, said: “Work is well underway at Silver Willows and we are really pleased to have had such a fantastic response to the release of our first homes for sale at the development.

“We are building a real mix of property type in Leamington Spa to cater for a diverse market of buyers who are drawn to the area for a number of reasons, including historical buildings, large town parks and excellent facilities and opportunities for both business and leisure.

“Our first selection of homes released onto the market include a mix of three and four-bedroom houses. We’d encourage buyers to visit us at our newly-opened sales centre to discuss the variety of options available to them, from the size and space of a home to dedicated new home buying schemes and incentives, geared up to help get people moving into their dream home as soon as possible.”

Miller Homes’ residential development will sit within the wider proposed scheme off Harbury Lane, which is also set to include a new all-through school and the provision for a country park.

CGIs show how the home at Silver Willows will look

The site forms part of the wider regeneration of this area of Warwickshire, which is providing new residential developments and associated infrastructure to help develop the land between Leamington Spa and Bishop’s Tachbrook.

A showhome is due to be opened at the development in the autumn, before Miller Homes welcomes its first occupations at Silver Willows before the end of the calendar year.

For more information on the homes being built in Leamington Spa, visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/west-midlands/silver-willows.aspx.