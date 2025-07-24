Work experience opportunity for school students at Overslade House care home

The work experience took place this year between May and July, allowing students to experience a typical working day at Overslade House Care Home. The students helped by supporting and engaging in life enrichment activities, as well as offering meaningful companionship for residents who truly appreciate it. Work Experience placements provide valuable learning experiences for students and residents. It enables the unison of generations and educates against ageism and stereotyping. Students and residents learn a mutual respect for each other and also valuable information and experiences. Older residents can share their wisdom and work and life experience, students can share their knowledge of technology and also social media.

Intergenerational activities have helped some residents who have lacked enthusiasm and self- esteem. The enthusiasm of younger students can improve the general mood and well-being of our residents. By talking to younger students they have felt valued and have enjoyed sharing their skills and knowledge, giving them joy, meaning and social interaction.

Violeta Baesu, General Manager at Overslade House Care Home said: “Our care home is like a family and having work experience Students from our local community ensures that our residents feel valued by everyone and do not feel isolated. Sharing their stories also helps towards their cognitive health and playing physical games with students helps towards mobility. Work experience students from local schools help our residents to feel socially connected and not isolated. I would personally like to thank Leona, Cristal, Lilyana, Troy, Gabrielle and Jazanio for helping to enrich the lives of our residents and we hope you can take away valuable lessons from your work experience at Overslade House Care Home and we wish you every success in your chosen career.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

