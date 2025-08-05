Work starts on new community hub in Ladywood

Work starts this week on a new community hub based at the former Council neighbourhood office at Botany Walk in Ladywood.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Berkeley St Joseph, the recently announced development partner for the regeneration of the Ladywood estate, is investing in substantial upgrading work for the building in order to create a new flexible space and facilities that can be used for events and other community activities.

The hub, which is expected to open in late 2025, will provide a new home for the Ladywood Community Project. The future of the organisation, which has supported thousands of local people with financial advice, advocacy and vital provisions for almost 40 years, will be safeguarded by the new facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 5,000 sq ft community hub will also be the on-site home of the Berkeley St Joseph project team and a regular base for consultation and engagement with local residents. The work, which will include full refurbishment and landscaping works, will provide indoor and outdoor space for the community.

Neighbourhood Office

Berkeley St Joseph has leased the building from the Council for a minimum of five years. A new permanent community hub will be built as part of regeneration works longer term.

Will Rimell, Development Director, Berkeley St Joseph said: “We are excited to start work on our new community hub in Ladywood. Work begins this week and we hope to open the space later this year.

“Not only will the hub provide a modern, multipurpose space for local people but it will be a home for the Ladywood Community Project, a vital organisation that has provided support and services to local people for almost 40 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are committed to supporting the Ladywood community and the new hub is a key part of how we plan to work closely with residents over the long term. With our team also based on site, we will be on hand to provide updates and information on the regeneration to residents.”

Caron Hallahan, Co-Ordinator at Ladywood Community Project added: “The new Botany Walk hub will be a place for the community to gather, access support and influence regeneration plans for the Ladywood estate.

“The Ladywood Community Project has provided vital support to the community for nearly 40 years. After a worrying time, this commitment by Berkeley St Joseph means we, and others, can continue our work. It was important to us to remain in the centre of Ladywood and be a constant, visible presence for anyone who needs help. Being based at Botany Walk means we will be here when people need us.”

For further information and updates on the hub and regeneration works please visit www.ladywoodcommunity.co.uk. Residents can also get in touch by email at [email protected] and telephone on 0800 368 7592. Both are staffed Monday to Friday, 9am – 5pm for any queries.