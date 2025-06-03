Working together! Warwick housebuilder donates £1,000 to two local organisations

A local housebuilder is supporting two Warwick organisations in their missions to help the community.

Redrow Midlands, which is currently building at Midsummer Meadow, on Europa Way, has donated a total of £1,000 to MySTEPS (Support to Enhance Personal Skills) and Old Silhillians Hockey Club as part of its Community Fund initiative.

The fund, which was launched last year, provides community organisations with donations to help them thrive, with local causes encouraged to apply for their share of a £7,500 pot.

MySTEPS is a day service opportunity for adults aged 16 and above who have a learning disability. The warm and welcoming group provides support for those taking their first leap into the adult world, helping them to establish independence and confidence. The £500 donation from Redrow Midlands has been used to help members care for the charity’s small animals, including rabbits, guinea pigs and fish.

MySTEPS received funding from Redrow Midlands Community Fund. L-R Sarah Duffin (owner), Lewis Evans, Alison Kenwood, Francis Harrison, David Gardner-Jones

Sarah Duffin, founder of MySTEPS, said: “Our attendees learn how to care for, handle and move the small animals and take responsibility for them. They accompany them to the vets and learn the importance of the vaccinations, which in turn has helped them understand the importance of looking after themselves too.

“This donation will help us to continue our meaningful work. Thank you, Redrow!”

The Old Silhillians Hockey Club also received £500 of funding to purchase new kit bags, including sticks, balls and cones, for its young users to enjoy. The club has recently begun to work with local primary schools in a bid to get children more active.

Providing their own kit bags means the participating schools will not need to use any of their own budget to support the additional activity. The ultimate goal is that all the schools will come together to play against each other at a friendly festival every term.

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director at Redrow Midlands, said: “We are delighted to be able to support these amazing local groups with our latest Community Fund donations.

“We are committed to building thriving communities within our developments and are proud to support exceptional organisations that are dedicated to serving the residents of Warwick and surrounding areas. We hope our donations will enable these groups to continue their important work in helping others in the community.”

