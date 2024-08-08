World-leading veterinary cardiologists gather in Warwickshire for exclusive industry symposium

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

World-renowned veterinary cardiologists from the UK have shared their knowledge and expertise with industry colleagues from across the country.

The Linnaeus Cardiology Symposium was hosted at the University of Warwick and featured keynote addresses by cardiology experts from across the veterinary group’s referral hospitals nationwide.

Organiser Chris Linney, head of cardiology at Paragon Veterinary Referrals in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, hailed the event as a huge success.

Chris said: “The symposium is one of the highlights of the veterinary cardiology calendar and this year was attended by more than 100 vets, vet nurses and industry experts.

“This exclusive event offered a full day of cardiology content from the world leading cardiologists from several Linnaeus sites, including Paragon Veterinary Referrals, North Downs Specialist Referrals, Eastcott Referrals, Willows Veterinary Centre and Referral Service and London Vet Specialists.

“It succeeded in bringing together cardiologists from all over the UK to discuss, share and collaborate on providing the best quality cardiology care for our patients.”

Topics covered on the day included diagnosing dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) and its doppelgangers along with the management of bradyarrhythmia.

Delegates also addressed approaches to difficult congestive heart failure (CHF) cases and getting the best out of cardiac ultrasound, including discussing a variety of interesting case reports.

The event concluded with a round table discussion on updates in managing and monitoring CHF, delivered by cardiology specialists Julie Kavanagh (Paragon Veterinary Referrals), Kieran Borgeat (Eastcott Referrals), Sid Sudunagunta (Willows), Gavin McAulay (North Downs Specialist Referrals) and Joao Loureiro (London Vet Specialists).

Founded in 2014, Linnaeus has grown to become one of the most highly-respected veterinary groups in the UK and Ireland, offering primary care and specialist-led referral services.

For more information, visit www.linnaeusgroup.co.uk.