World’s best squash prospects coming to Birmingham for 2025 British Junior Open

The world’s finest junior squash talent will be arriving in Birmingham this week for the British Junior Open (BJO), hosted by England Squash.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place across January 2-6, the British Junior Open is the world’s most prestigious junior squash tournament, alongside the WSF World Junior Championships.

Last year’s BJO was dominated by Egypt, who completed a clean sweep with their players winning every age group and are expected to be strong favourites once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

English players will be hoping home advantage can help to de-throne the travelling Egyptians, including a local family with two siblings taking part, Abdallah and Mariam Eissa from Kenilworth.

BU19s final at the 2024 BJO.

Abdallah will be hoping to challenge for the BU19s title having been seeded at 3/4 in the category, with sister Mariam seeded 9/16 in the GU17s.

Another pair of local siblings bidding for success are Ismail and Ali Khalil from Solihull. Ali is the second seed in the BU15s, behind USA’s Carlton Capella, making him the highest-ranked English player in the competition. Meanwhile, brother Ismail is seeded at 17/32 in the BU17s having finished 25th in last year’s event, in the same age category.

Ali Khalil said: “It is a great honour to be playing on home soil. The British Junior Open is the most prestigious and the most renowned junior tournament in the world. It attracts the most elite players from across the globe and the competition level is absolutely amazing. On top of that, it’s a brilliant social vibe. We get to meet new people and make new friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It does take a lot of preparation, both mentally and physically. I have been putting on a lot of training both on squash courts and in the gym. Training entails solos, ghosting as well as match play. It is a long four-day tournament, playing seven to eight matches, depending on the draw and the number of entrants.

“My hope is to play well, give it my best, and who knows may be able to lift the trophy at the end. I must say that I wouldn’t have been able to take part of in such a glamorous event without the support of my coach Rob Owen, my strength and conditioning coaches Mark Burns and Rob Norman, my osteopath Jeremy James, my family, Dunlop Sports and above all God’s blessings.”

Other notable competitors include Sienna Hampshaw in the GU13s, who was recently named female Rising Star of the Year at the England Squash Awards, and Logan Willstrop, in the BU13s, who is the son of former world number one, and two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist, James Willstrop.

England Squash CEO, Mark Williams, is excited for another edition of the prestigious event. He said: “The British Junior Open is our flagship junior event and the highlight of the world junior circuit. We can’t wait to welcome the world’s future stars to Birmingham for what promises to be another high-quality tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have some top English talent in the mix eager to make history and follow in the footsteps of some of our most successful professional athletes.”

The BJO has been hosted in Birmingham since 2018 and will be held across five venues: Edgbaston Priory, University of Birmingham Sport & Fitness, West Warwickshire Sports Club, Solihull Arden Club and Sutton Coldfield Squash Club.

For more information, including how to watch the event live, visit: www.britishjunioropen.com