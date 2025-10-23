Would you believe it? Leamington Spa care home residents team up with school for DIY project

A care home in Leamington Spa has joined forces with a local school for International Repair Day.

Residents at Priors House, on Old Milverton Lane in Blackdown, have been rolling up their sleeves and getting stuck into some hands-on DIY – all in the name of sharing skills with the next generation.

As part of Care UK’s ‘Fixer Uppers’ programme, residents teamed up with North Leamington School students to upcycle three broken wheeled overbed tables – stripping back, fixing and repainting them with water-resistant paint so that residents can enjoy using them outdoors in the garden.

Danny Warner (89), Ken West (94), Jack Marvel (92), and Michael Belcher (80) were among those who took part. Residents said: “I think it’s better to fix things - not just because it saves money, but because it teaches useful skills you can use elsewhere. It’s also nice for children to see that, especially if they’re in the same position. Plus, when you’ve put the effort in, the item often turns out better than before and you feel proud of it.”

Launched to celebrate International Repair Day, the initiative aims to revive traditional repair skills – such as fixing furniture, mending clothes and tackling small maintenance jobs – and champion the invaluable knowledge older generations can pass on while promoting sustainability.

Francine Summers, Home Manager at Priors House, said: “Residents have honed their DIY skills over a lifetime, and the Fixer Uppers project has been a fantastic way for them to connect with young people and share practical knowledge in a meaningful way.

“It was wonderful to see everyone fully engaged and residents swapping stories, learning from one another and genuinely enjoying the process.

“We’d like to thank North Leamington School for coming to the home to restore old furniture. It was a brilliant afternoon and we look forward to many more visits in the future.”

To find out more about Fixer Uppers, please visit careuk.com/Fixer-Uppers.

Priors House, which is rated ‘outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission, is a state-of-the-art care home that provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to lead enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the home has its very own cinema, café and hair and beauty salon, and there is plenty of space – both indoors and out – for relaxation and recreation.

To find out more about Priors House, please contact Customer Relations Manager Sarah Mitchell on 01926 675 217, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/priors-house.