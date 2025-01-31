X-Press donates £1,000 to support the Rugby Parkinson’s Disease Society UK

Andy Hunt, Director of X-Press Legal Services Leicester, Warwickshire, and Worcestershire

X-Press Legal Services has donated £1,000 to the Rugby Parkinson’s Disease Society UK, a local charity dedicated to supporting individuals living with Parkinson’s disease and their families.

Based in Rugby, the leading property search provider, X-Press Legal Services made the contribution as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations. Andy Hunt, Director of X-Press Legal Services Leicester, Warwickshire, and Worcestershire, explains why this donation is so meaningful: “We are proud to support Rugby Parkinson’s Disease Society UK and the incredible work they do. This charity is especially close to my heart because I lost a lifelong friend to Parkinson’s last year. Supporting their work is my way of honouring his memory and helping others who are facing similar challenges.”

As part of its 25th anniversary celebrations, X-Press Legal Services Leicester, Warwickshire, and Worcestershire has been giving back to the community by donating £1,000 to local charities and good causes. Wanting to give back to the community that has supported the business over the years, this initiative reflects the company’s commitment to making a difference where it matters most.

Parkinson’s UK, the national organisation affiliated with local groups like the Rugby Parkinson’s Disease Society UK, plays a crucial role in improving the lives of those affected by Parkinson’s. The charity leads groundbreaking research to develop better treatments and, ultimately, find a cure for the disease. It also offers a free helpline, expert information, tailored advice, and access to local support networks nationwide.

X-Press Legal Services provides a comprehensive suite of services, including residential and commercial property searches, cyber security, and compliance products, for local conveyancing solicitors.

To learn more about X-Press Legal Services Leicester, Warwickshire, and Worcestershire, and the range of property search reports they provide, please call 0330 159 5326 or visit https://xpresslegal.co.uk/profile/?id=5.