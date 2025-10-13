'You are being watched': Police issue warning to people entering or damaging former luxury hotel in south Warwickshire

The police have issued a warning to people entering or damaging a disused hotel in south Warwickshire.

Shipston’s Safer Neighbourhood Police Team have received reports that people had been repeatedly attempting to get into Ettington Chase Hotel.

A spokesperson for the team said: “We’ve been made aware that individuals have been accessing the disused Ettington Chase Hotel site on more than one occasion. You are being watched and will be identified.

“Please be reminded that this property is privately owned and monitored by a professional security company. Recent incidents have included fences and windows being smashed, which constitutes criminal damage.

“Anyone found entering or damaging the premises will be reported to the police and investigated. For your own safety, do not enter the site. The building is not maintained for public access. If you see anyone attempting to enter the property or cause damage, please report it immediately.

“Let’s work together to keep our community safe and prevent further damage.”

The police went on to remind people that while trespass is a civil offence, causing damage to gain entry to a building is a criminal offence.

The former 130-room luxury hotel set in the 40 acres of private parkland has been permanently closed since the summer of 2021.

Prior to becoming a hotel, the neo-Gothic building belonged to the Shirley family, one of Warwickshire’s most prominent families for almost 1,000 years.

The hotel was also used as a filming location for the horror films The Haunting and The Watcher in the Woods.