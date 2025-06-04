‘You helped me build my new life’ – Citizen's first Gateway customer celebrates its 10-year anniversary

The Gateway is the housing association’s scheme for people who have found themselves homeless in the city.

A Caribbean themed party was held at the scheme to mark the milestone, and both customers past and present were invited.

Mark Halan was the first ever customer to move out of the Gateway 10 years ago. He attended the party and spoke to current Citizen customers.

He said: “I feel excited being here 10 years on as it feels like I’m seeing my old family. They helped me build up my new life. I have a job now, I’m married, I have my kids – it’s really great to be back here.

“I’d like to thank the colleagues at Gateway as they helped me a lot and here I am 10 years on. Thank you so much for everything!”

Mark added Citizen colleagues supported him in making different applications to the city council.

He said: “I found Gateway a good place to live – if I needed help, I just needed to ask, and the staff would help me a lot. They helped me move into my new home by providing the van and moving my stuff. I’m still living in the same house today.

“I don’t want anyone going through difficulties in life, but I’m sure places like Gateway are here to help.”

The event held at Gateway was also an opportunity for current Citizen customers living there to celebrate with each other. They read out a speech about what Gateway means to them, and an apple tree was planted to mark the anniversary.

Pedro Bezerra is currently living at Gateway and said he enjoyed taking part in the celebrations.

He said: “This event is wonderful. You can see it on the residents’ faces – I loved seeing everyone together as one family for the day.

“I read out a speech as I wanted to put into words my feelings since I've been living here and how I feel now. When I came here, I felt like I had a difficult life, but the staff helped me to have a different view of my circumstances.

“I split up with my partner and ended up without a home. The colleagues here helped me so much to get through that. I feel much better now, and I have total gratitude for the colleagues here for being kind and always wanting to help.”

Since 2015 Citizen has supported 965 people experiencing homelessness.

Gateway provides safe accommodation for 79 single adults at a time, and the team works alongside each person to help them gain the confidence and skills they need to live independently. On average, customers stay at Gateway for around two years until they’re tenancy ready.

Director of Housing Care and Support at Citizen, Peter Gill, said: “We’re thrilled that Gateway has reached this key milestone and we’re so proud to have helped hundreds of people over the last decade.

“This scheme goes beyond just providing housing - it is about stabilising lives and offering a foundation for a brighter future to empower individuals to rebuild their lives with dignity and hope.

“It was fantastic to see all the customers who attended the celebration and hear from both customers past and present.

“I want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who helped make the day so special – and to all the colleagues who helped shape Gateway into the life-changing place it is today.

“We want to make a positive difference to our customers and communities so here’s to the next 10 years of Gateway!”

1 . Contributed Former Gateway customer Mark Halan is pictured next to Citizen's Chair of the Board, Sue Brooksbank-Taylor Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Citizen's Chair of the Board Sue Brooksbank-Taylor is pictured next to Gail Cooper Housing Support Manager at Gateway Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Pedro Bezerra is pictured celebrating the 10th anniversary of Gateway Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Pedro Bezerra is pictured next to Citizen's Chair of the Board, Sue Brooksbank-Taylor. They are stood next to the apple tree planted to mark the 10th anniversary of Gateway Photo: Submitted