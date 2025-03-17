Police in Rugby have warned people they won’t get away with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Officers were on their way to an emergency at the weekend when they saw a vehicle swerving in Leicester Road, Rugby.

They eagerly got behind the vehicle and requested it to stop at which point the driver decided to brake check the officers.

A police spokesman said: “The driver was not so amused to find out we were in a marked police vehicle.

Police stop the driver, who was swerving on the road.

"After a short conversation with the driver, alcohol could be smelt on the his breath even though he promised officers that he does not drink alcohol; our roadside breathalyser begged to differ, and he was subsequently arrested and taken to one of our finest custody blocks!

"Let this be a lesson to anyone thinking they will get away with drink driving. You will not get away with it, and we will hold you accountable for your actions.”