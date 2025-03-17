'You will not get away with drink driving': Police catch driver swerving on busy Rugby road
Officers were on their way to an emergency at the weekend when they saw a vehicle swerving in Leicester Road, Rugby.
They eagerly got behind the vehicle and requested it to stop at which point the driver decided to brake check the officers.
A police spokesman said: “The driver was not so amused to find out we were in a marked police vehicle.
"After a short conversation with the driver, alcohol could be smelt on the his breath even though he promised officers that he does not drink alcohol; our roadside breathalyser begged to differ, and he was subsequently arrested and taken to one of our finest custody blocks!
"Let this be a lesson to anyone thinking they will get away with drink driving. You will not get away with it, and we will hold you accountable for your actions.”