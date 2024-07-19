Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young artists inspired judges for a competition in Rugby.

Rotary Young Artist is a national youth competition that encourages young people to develop their artistic skills and express their creativity.

Entries were displayed in an exhibition at St Andrew’s Church over two weeks with prizes presented by Rugby Mayor Simon Ward.

The competition had three age groups: Junior 7 to 10 years old; Intermediate: 11 to 13 years old and Senior: 14 to 17.

Rugby Mayor Simon Ward talks to artists at the exhibition.

Cllr Ward said: “It was a pleasure to attend the Rotary Young Artists awards and to give out certificates and prizes to winners ranging from 12-18 years old.

"A total of 46 pieces of art were submitted for the competition and all fantastic pieces of work. It was lovely to have a chat with some of the winners and to find out the inspiration for their work.”

Here are the winners: Key Stage 3: 1st – Melody Florrie Stuart - (RHS); 2nd Ciara Angel O’Keeffe – (Harris) (IE) Highly Commended - Emily Gascoigne (RHS).

GCSE: 1st – Hanir Nasir - (RHS); 2nd – Amelia Liddle - (Ashlawn); Highly Commended - Jenna Durston (Ashlawn)

One of the winners - Melody Florrie Stuart.

A Level: 1st – Freya Bye (RHS); 2nd – Jess Elson (Ashlawn); Highly Commended – Joshua Chapman (Ashlawn)

Public Vote: 1st – Ruby Romao (Avon Valley); 2nd Blythe Kilburn-Small (LSS) 3rd Freya Bye (RHS)

Commended: Joshua Chapman (Ashlawn)

Highly Commended: Harry Bayliss (LSS)

Commended (2) – Bethany Blundell (RHS)

Commended – Niamh Issitt (Ashlawn).