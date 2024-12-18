Young lions get in festive spirit at Rugby club Christmas party
Young lions in Rugby had a ball at their Christmas party.
Rugby Lions Minis & Juniors players, members and parents enjoyed meeting Father Christmas, taking part in quizzes and getting dressed up to celebrate the season.
Saturday night’s shenanigans, which took place at the club, raised £400 for the OurJay Foundation.
