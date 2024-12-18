Young lions get in festive spirit at Rugby club Christmas party

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 18th Dec 2024, 10:39 BST
Updated 18th Dec 2024, 10:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Young lions in Rugby had a ball at their Christmas party.

Rugby Lions Minis & Juniors players, members and parents enjoyed meeting Father Christmas, taking part in quizzes and getting dressed up to celebrate the season.

Saturday night’s shenanigans, which took place at the club, raised £400 for the OurJay Foundation.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice