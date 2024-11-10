Young Lions pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday

Time stood still at Webb Ellis Road this Sunday as youngsters from Rugby Lions’ Cubs, Minis and Junior Girls sections paid their respects remembering the fallen on Remembrance Sunday.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The players, aged between two and sixteen years old, came together as the clock struck eleven to take part in the national two minutes silence.

Prior to the silence, wreaths were presented from each of the sections to ex-servicemen Major Roger Weddell who served with the Royal Army Medical Corps and Staff Sergeant Jim Roney of the Royal Corps of Transport, who laid them on the tryline before saluting a play of the Last Post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The players showed impeccable respect as we all came together to remember those that gave their today for our tomorrow” said Rugby Lions Minis & Juniors Chair, Jamie Lambert.

Players and volunteers from the club came together

“These players are as young as just two years old, but showed fantastic respect to the wreath presentation ceremony. It is important that they understand the sacrifices given by our servicemen and servicewomen to the country to enable us all to live the lives we do”

“I would like to thank our ex-service personnel, Roger and Jim, who have once again given up their time to share this experience with the children”.

The presentation ended with a play of Reveille where some of the children saluted the ex-servicemen in their own show of respect. The wreaths have now been laid in the RBL Garden of Remembrance on The Green in Bilton.