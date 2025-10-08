Young People First support young people at the Warwick mop

Young People First will again be supporting Warwick mop & the runaway mop this year with their Teen Safe Space. Youth workers will be in the safe space between 6-10pm on Friday and Saturday nights available to support young people with water, phone chargers, and safe adults to chat to. They will also have youth workers walking around the mop should any young people feel unsafe - look out for them!

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the success of the Teen Safe Space last year at Warwick Mop, Young People First, in partnership with Warwickshire District Council Community Safety Team will be providing this space again. The youth workers will be available on Friday 18, Saturday 19, and at the runaway mop on the 25 and 26 October between 6-10pm.

Youth workers will be stationed in the tent should any young person feel unsafe, or need to charge their phone or have some water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Youth workers will also be walking around the mop, available for young people to approach should they feel they need any support or just for a chat!

Teen Safe Space on Swan Street

Young People First are a charity working in Leamington and Warwick to support young people in schools, on the streets and with youth clubs. Come say hi to the team at the mop!

contact the team on [email protected]