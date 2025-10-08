Young People First support young people at the Warwick mop
After the success of the Teen Safe Space last year at Warwick Mop, Young People First, in partnership with Warwickshire District Council Community Safety Team will be providing this space again. The youth workers will be available on Friday 18, Saturday 19, and at the runaway mop on the 25 and 26 October between 6-10pm.
Youth workers will be stationed in the tent should any young person feel unsafe, or need to charge their phone or have some water.
Youth workers will also be walking around the mop, available for young people to approach should they feel they need any support or just for a chat!
Young People First are a charity working in Leamington and Warwick to support young people in schools, on the streets and with youth clubs. Come say hi to the team at the mop!
contact the team on [email protected]