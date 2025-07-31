Young people in Rugby invited to get active and have fun for glorious summer of sport

Young people in Rugby are invited to get active and have fun during the summer holidays.

Rugby Borough Council has launched a packed programme of summer sports courses.

The Summer Sport 2025 programme gives youngsters the chance to try a new sport or develop skills under the guidance of a qualified coach.

The next session is a one-day indoor bowling course at Thornfield Indoor Bowls Club on Monday, August 4.

Summer fun in Rugby. Picture: Pixabay

Harris Academy Sports Centre hosts a two-day trampolining course starting on Monday, August 11, while Hill Street Youth and Community Centre holds a two-day table tennis course starting on Wednesday, August 13.

A Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) coach holds court at Caldecott Park from Monday, August 18 at the start of a two-day training camp, and Rugby College hosts a two-day fencing course starting on Wednesday, August 20.

Summer Sport 2025 also includes a brace of two-day horse-riding courses at Grandborough's Woodbine Stables (the first starting on Thursday, August 7, and the second on Thursday, August 24), and a three-day golf course tees off at Leam Valley Golf Centre on Tuesday, August 27, under the guidance of a PGA professional coach.

Cllr Maggie O'Rourke, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for partnerships and wellbeing, said: "Our Summer Sport programme offers youngsters the chance to get active during the school summer holidays and learn new skills with the help of qualified sports coaches.

"The courses always prove popular and with limited places available on each one, it's best to book early to avoid missing out."

Costs apply to all Summer Sport courses. For more information, and to book places online, visit www.rugby.gov.uk/summersport

