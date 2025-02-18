Young poets shine at The Stour Federation’s Poetry Slam finals

The power of poetry took centre stage as pupils from across The Stour Federation showcased their talent at a Poetry Slam competition judged by the best in the game.

The event aimed to celebrate oracy and inspire a lifelong love for poetry through performance, with children memorising and performing their chosen pieces to demonstrate confidence, expression and stage presence.

Children of all ages participated in the competition, with an esteemed panel of judges including local poet and actress Chris Cherry, published playwright Ben Keyser, and Reverend Sarah Edmonds alongside the Academy Trust’s Chief Executive Christian Hilton.

A variety of poems for each age-range were carefully selected by teachers and sent home in booklet format for every child to choose and practise. All five schools within the trust - Acorns Primary School, Brailes C of E Primary School, Kineton C of E Primary School, Shipston-on-Stour Primary School and Wilmcote CofE Primary School held their own mini slam poetry competition across the month of January. Each selected their finalists who entered the Trust-wide grand finale.

Hosted at Kineton C of E Primary School in February, performing finalists from each school were awarded certificates, with winners from each phase receiving a wonderful poetry anthology, which will be treasured.

The event emphasised the importance of physical, linguistic, cognitive and social-emotional skills, and teachers provided dedicated classroom time to help children refine their performances, encouraging engaging, accessible and enjoyable experiences for all involved.

With a focus on oracy and performance poetry, the event successfully fostered self-expression, creativity and communication skills in a fun and inclusive environment for children. The Stour Federation looks forward to building on this success in future competitions, continuing to promote poetry as a powerful tool for pupil development.

Margaret Pollard, Headteacher at Kineton Primary School, said:

“The Poetry Slam Finals have been a fantastic way to encourage confidence in public speaking and a love for creative expression. Seeing pupils perform with such enthusiasm and skill was truly inspiring and it was excellent to welcome children and colleagues from across our tight-knit trust to the school for the final.”

Christian Hilton, CEO of The Stour Federation:

“The Poetry Slam competitions have been a wonderful showcase of creativity, confidence, and the power of spoken word. It has also been excellent to bring all our children and colleagues together.

“At The Stour Federation, we are committed to fostering oracy and self-expression as essential life skills, and it has been inspiring to see our pupils embrace poetry with such enthusiasm. This event highlights the importance of performance-based learning in helping young people find their voice, and we look forward to continuing to champion opportunities like this across our schools.”