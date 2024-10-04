Young scholars come to lunch
President Dick Dixon of the Rotary Club of Warwick welcomed Final year students and their teachers from Aylesford School, Warwick School, Kings High and Myton Schools, for their annual lunch and were introduced by Youth lead Rotarian Laurie Day.
Past President Alan Bailey talked about the projects for young people run by the club both at home and abroad. Delivering dictionaries to Yr 4’s in junior schools, Youth Speaking competitions, and the Midsummer Schools concert, as well as funding the re-roofing of the school in Bo, Sierra Leone. Club members work hard to raise the money with events such as the Thai festival and next month’s Town Bonfire.
The students then told Rotarians about the numerous charitable events they were undertaking. Jordan from Warwick school said they were raising money for a new school in Mozambique, which they intend to go over and help to construct.
Aylesford 6th form leaders talked about fundraising for local charities including “Kissing it better” and visiting people in care and hospitals. Myton students supported Mind, Helping Hands and Warwickshire Wildlife, whilst Lucy Jennings from Kings High talked about their support for others.
Rotarian Jon Wassall identified the many local charities offering support to help students get access to training and grants. Rotary is a world-wide organisation, and they can find support wherever they work or travel.
President Dick Dixon concluded by thanking the students for taking time out from preparing for their exams and wished them every success for the future.
If you are interested in joining Rotary, take a look at the club’s website www.warwickrotary.org.uk or contact secretary Jackie Crampton [email protected] or join our Wednesday meetings.
