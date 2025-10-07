Young students come to lunch

President Jon Wassall of the Rotary Club of Warwick and club members welcomed young students from local secondary schools to their annual scholars’ lunch this week.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Final year students from Warwick School, Kings High, Myton School and Kingsley together with their teachers, joined Rotarians for lunch last Wednesday and were introduced by Youth lead Rotarian Laurie Day.

President Jon Wassall talked briefly about Rotary, which is a world-wide organisation, and outlined the projects for young people run by the club both at home and abroad. Delivering dictionaries to Yr 4’s in junior schools, Youth Speaking competitions, and the Midsummer Schools concert, as well as funding the re-roofing of the school in Bo, Sierra Leone. Club members work hard to raise the money with events such as the Thai festival and next month’s Town Bonfire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotarian Bill Jaspal then told pupils about a project in his home village in Punjab. Warwick Rotary Eye Camp has raised money to improve the eye sight of local people for whom hospital care, or even diagnosis is beyond their means. Some pupils can’t progress as they can’t even see the blackboard, so the club has paid to bring in eye testing in the schools so they can be given glasses and get an education.

6th formers from local schools

The students told Rotarians about the numerous charitable events they were undertaking. Warwick School support a number of charities and run events during the year to raise money for them. They are organising an art auction, on Nov 21st for “Kissing it Better”, in Movember they are raising awareness of Prostate cancer, and doing a sleep out for “Helping Hands”.

Kings High also support “Kissing it Better” and visit residents in Care homes and hospital. Myton students are supporting Sarcoma UK in memory of a pupil who recently died of this cancer, raise money for Children in need and send books to Ukraine. Kingsley school organise an annual Charity ball and last year raised £1,200 for Molly Olly’s wishes and acts of kindness for children.

President Jon concluded by thanking the students for taking time out from preparing for their exams and wished them every success for the future.

If you are interested in joining Rotary, take a look at the club’s website www.warwickrotary.org.ukor contact secretary Jackie Crampton [email protected] or join our Wednesday meetings.