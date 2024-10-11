Your pictures: Magical Northern Lights illuminate skies across Rugby borough

Published 11th Oct 2024, 10:12 BST
Readers have sent in these stunning photos of the Northern Lights above Rugby borough last night (October 10).

The Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis, appeared in the night sky across Warwickshire into the early hours of this morning to kick off the weekend in style.

The impressive spectacle, usually only visible from northern parts of the British Isles or further afield, dazzled skygazers with beautiful shades of green, pink and purple.

Bursting with colour over Coton Park.

Bursting with colour over Coton Park. Photo: Rame Mayer-Maguire

This picture by Diane gets us in the seasonal spirit.

This picture by Diane gets us in the seasonal spirit. Photo: Diane Tailby

Stunning picture by Gillian, taken in Brinklow.

Stunning picture by Gillian, taken in Brinklow. Photo: gilly_t_photography

A view over Newton.

A view over Newton. Photo: Siobhan Adams

