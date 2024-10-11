Bursting with colour over Coton Park.Bursting with colour over Coton Park.
Bursting with colour over Coton Park.

Your pictures: Northern Lights illuminate skies across Rugby borough

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 11th Oct 2024, 10:14 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2024, 13:42 BST
Readers have sent in these stunning photos of the Northern Lights above Rugby borough last night (October 10).

The Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis, appeared in the night sky across Warwickshire to kick off the weekend in style.

The impressive spectacle, usually only visible from northern parts of the British Isles or further afield, dazzled skygazers with beautiful shades of green and pink.

Share your pictures with us here or by emailing [email protected]

This picture by Diane gets us in the seasonal spirit.

1. Northern Lights October 2024

This picture by Diane gets us in the seasonal spirit. Photo: Diane Tailby

Stunning picture by Gillian, taken in Brinklow.

2. Northern Lights October 2024

Stunning picture by Gillian, taken in Brinklow. Photo: gilly_t_photography

A view over Newton.

3. Northern Lights October 2024

A view over Newton. Photo: Siobhan Adams

Dazzling display caught by Georgia.

4. Northern Lights October 2024

Dazzling display caught by Georgia. Photo: Georgia Ottaway

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Warwickshire
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice