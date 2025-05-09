Youth group keen to recruit farmers of the future at major agricultural show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The next generation of farmers will showcase their talents and seek to attract young new recruits when they exhibit at a major agricultural show in Warwickshire.

Members of Warwickshire Young Farmers clubs will celebrate all that farming life entails with a series of fun features at the Kenilworth Show, Warwickshire’s largest one-day agricultural event, which will take place on the Stoneleigh Park estate on Saturday, May 31.

Their stand promises to be a hive of activity, with a club showcase competition lined up alongside fun spectacles likely to include a bale or sack race. Members will also welcome their peers from the West Midlands Area of Young Farmers Clubs (YFC) who will stage attention-grabbing farm safety and fencing competitions.

Katy Walsh, Chair of WYF, says members will give visitors a taste of the countryside and share information about the many events WYF clubs hold throughout the year, not just for people closely associated with agriculture, but for newcomers too.

The 25-year-old said: “We’re a dynamic rural youth organisation open to people aged 10 to 28 who are passionate about agriculture, the countryside and community life. With 10 active clubs across the county, there’s a place for everyone.

“We run a packed calendar of social events, including dances, rallies and charity fundraisers, that enables our members to gain leadership skills on their journey to personal development, make lifelong friends and contribute to their local community.

“Whether you’re from a farming background or simply have an interest in rural life, Warwickshire Young Farmers welcomes you. No prior experience is necessary - just bring your enthusiasm!”

Steeped in heritage, Warwickshire Young Farmers launched in 1937 and now has active clubs in Kenilworth, Brandon & Wolston, Coleshill, Fillongley, Leamington Hastings, Long Itchington, Pailton, Shipston-on-Stour, Stratford & Studley and Wormleighton.

The organisation has 312 members, including a thriving juniors’ section with more youngsters joining every year. Club members engage in diverse activities, from farm visits and skill-building workshops to social events and community projects.

They also showcase and develop their talents by taking part in competitions in livestock handling, cookery and public speaking.

The much-loved Kenilworth Show, which attracts around 12,000 people, has been running since 1947 and is organised by Kenilworth and District Agricultural Society (KADAS), a charity that supports, promotes and educates people about agriculture.

Show Director Charlie Weetman, whose son Bradley is Vice-Chair of KADAS, says the WYF hub will complement the Society’s ambition to pass on agricultural knowledge and passion to a new generation of farmers.

He said: “We aim to get more young people involved in the Society and involved in agriculture as a whole so we and WYF have something of a common goal.

“It’s really important that we help to attract and support the next generation of young farmers. We’re only too pleased for WYF to take up such a prominent area at our show. We expect it will be hugely popular with youngsters familiar with farming and newcomers alike.”

The show will boast an action-packed programme of main ring attractions and more than 120 trade stands will display a range of arts, crafts, jewellery, homeware, food and drink.

Show tickets are free for under 12s. Visit here for tickets