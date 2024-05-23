You've gotta roll with it! Celebrate Bank Holiday weekend in style with live music, fun and fundraising in Rugby borough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Live music is being celebrated in Rugby borough this Bank Holiday weekend.

A day of music takes place at The Bull Inn, Clifton-Upon-Dunsmore, on Saturday (May 25) from 11am - 6pm.

It will kick off with The Revolvers at 12pm followed by The Bungalow Club.

There will also be other acts, barbecue and attractions to raise money for the OurJayFoundation.

The real Oasis live at the Astoria in London. Picture: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

The pub is at 33-35 Main Street in Clifton.

The following day (Sunday, May 26) Rugby Tribute Festival is taking place between The Bull and The Prince of Wales pub in Rugby town centre.

It features an Oasis act, UB40 tribute and nostalgic sounds from Magic of Motown.

The fun starts from 1pm at The Bull in Sheep Street, followed by the Drury Lane venue.

Music and fun at The Bull Inn, Clifton on Saturday.

Admission is free but funds will be raised on the day for the OurJayFoundation, in memory of much-loved Rugby teenager Jamie Rees, who died aged 18. He suffered a cardiac arrest and sadly died later in hospital.

Find out more by visiting https://www.ourjay.org.uk/