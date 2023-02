Event organisers need a tractor or two

Could you help with a tractor for Rugby events? Pixabay

An appeal has been launched to members of the farming community in Rugby.

Nigel Jones, who runs a community Facebook group, needs help with two events.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “We need tractors for the Spring Rugby Food Festival on April 15 and Bikefest on May 21. The two I had have both got mechanical problems and are unable to make it.

“We’re going to be collecting for Rugby Food Bank and would be really grateful.”