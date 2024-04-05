Warwickshire NFU team up to full strength with new county adviser in post

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nick Watts has been appointed as the new Warwickshire NFU adviser and will make sure that county and sector issues are addressed and members’ voices are heard.

He joins the NFU Midlands team from a sales and retention role at NFU Headquarters at Stoneleigh and takes on the position from George Bostock, who has been appointed as the new NFU Midlands network manager.

Nick said he was raring to go in his new regional role, bringing with him a wealth of experience of serving and supporting members.

Nick Watts is now in post to support Warwickshire farmers

“My background in NFU sales and retention and, before that, as a group secretary in Worcestershire has given me great insight into this vital role and I’m really looking forward to getting stuck in,” he said.

“I’ve been in and around farming throughout my working and home life so farmers’ concerns and needs are natural interests of mine - I will ensure those are listened to and acted upon.

“There are current difficulties for a variety of reasons, including the weather and I hope we can soon get on with the job of producing safe, traceable, affordable food, which is grown and reared to exceptional high standards.

“I join as county adviser during a General Election year and we will continue to call for action and a commitment to family farms and domestic food production from all political parties.

“George’s work over the past few years in Warwickshire has been superb and I am looking to continue that as we face the challenges ahead.”

Nick gleaned much of his business acumen by running a company, employing 100 people in the aviation sector for 15 years, before returning to the industry he knows best as an NFU group secretary. George Bostock said: “I am delighted that Nick has joined the Midlands NFU team as Warwickshire county adviser.