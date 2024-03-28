Key video games event to return to Leamington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Some of the biggest names in video games will make an appearance at this year’s Interactive Futures conference in Leamington, otherwise known as Silicon Spa.

Prestigious studios including Third Kind Games, The Sumo Group, Ubisoft and Playground Games will be exhibiting and talking all things games, careers and skills at The Royal Spa Centre on Friday and Saturday, May 10 and 11.

Friday will see the return of an ‘Industry Day’ aimed at connecting developers and like-minded creatives based locally and right across the UK.

The focus on Saturday will be students, their parents and those looking for prospective careers in the exciting video game sector. Day two will also give youngsters a flavour of what the industry has to offer as employers bid to inspire the next generation of talent.

Organised by Warwickshire County Council, Warwick District Council and the Warwickshire Games Collective, the event will be free to attend.

Councillor Martin Watson, portfolio holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said: “We’re thrilled to be celebrating the region’s vibrant gaming scene and showcasing a sector the town is now synonymous with.

“Interactive Futures will give some of the best in the business a chance to promote what they do, right here in Silicon Spa, and network with other creatives from across the UK.

“It will also provide tonnes of insider information to students considering a career in gaming and young people interested in switching professions.”

Councillor Ella Billiald, Portfolio Holder for Arts and Economy at Warwick District Council, said: “We’re excited to see this inspiring event back in its original two-day format, giving our local video games community the opportunity to network and those with an interest in a future career the chance to gain valuable advice, information and insights. I strongly recommend you get the dates firmly in your diary.”

The full programme of speakers, sessions and attendees will be announced over the next few weeks. Tickets are set to be released in April.

Councillor Watson added: “The video games sector is a crucial part of the Warwickshire economy and it offers incredibly rewarding careers due to the variety of opportunities and skills required.

“We are really fortunate that so many of the video games studios in our area are willing to give their time to take part in this event and I know it will be great fun for everyone attending.”