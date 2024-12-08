Danny Jones thanked the public after winning I’m a Celebrity for 2024 🕷

Danny Jones has been crowned the king of the jungle for 2024.

He is the 24th winner of I’m a Celebrity since the show started back in the early 2000s.

The star was visibly overwhelmed with emotions after his victory.

Danny Jones thanked the public after being crowned king of the jungle. The McFly singer matched the achievement of his bandmate Dougie Poynter who won in 2011.

He had been the favourite with the bookies heading into the final - and had held that position throughout his time in the jungle, except for a brief spell when he was dethroned by Coleen Rooney. But he got to put on the famous crown and hold the iconic sceptre.

Danny was crowned the winner after a public ballot, which saw 10 million votes cast - according to Ant and Dec. He finished ahead of Coleen Rooney and Richard Coles.

Danny Jones’ emotional first words after I’m a Celeb win

Following the announcement that he had been crowned king of the jungle by Ant and Dec, Danny was visibly overcome with emotions. All he could initially manage to say was: “It’s just so surreal.”

After being handed the winning sceptre and crown by 2023 winner Sam Thompson, Ant and Dec asked if he had a message for the public back in the UK. He said: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart, I gave my all in there and it means so much to be liked”

What was the result from the final?

Danny Jones was crowned the 24th winner of I’m a Celebrity. He finished ahead of Coleen Rooney in the final on Sunday night (December 8).

Earlier in the episode, reverend Richard Coles was eliminated in the first part of the public vote. He left the jungle in third place.

