No matter where your family lives in Warwickshire, an excellent primary school is almost always just a stone’s throw away.

The government’s latest preliminary performance figures for state-funded primary schools were released last week, shortly after it published delayed performance figures for secondary schools. From this data, we’ve been able to compare how the 243 state primary schools across the Warwickshire County Council area did in the most recent school year, and create a league table of its top performers.

The key figure it’s based on is the proportion of each school’s pupils who completed Year 6 in the 2023/24 academic year, who met the government’s expected standards in three key areas: reading, writing and maths. We’ve included only Warwickshire’s highest performers, from smaller village schools, to those in larger centres like Stratford-upon-Avon and Leamington Spa.

Each school included also had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was recently dropped, or, if they’ve been inspected more recently, had at least ‘good’ grades across the board. This means that the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management and student safeguarding were all found to meet or exceed government standards last time the school was inspected.

Here were the 13 schools from across Warwickshire that topped the list this year:

1 . Mappleborough Green CofE Primary School This is an Anglican primary school in the Mappleborough Green village area, near Studley in the Stratford-on-Avon district. It has about 113 pupils, and was formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 100% of its pupils met the government’s expected standards in reading, writing, and maths - compared to averages of 60% in Warwickshire and 61% nationally. | Google

2 . St Mary's Catholic Primary School St Mary’s is a Catholic primary school in Henley-in-Arden, with a roll size of about 94. It was formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it also had 100% of its pupils meet the government’s expected standards in reading, writing, and maths - compared to averages of 60% in Warwickshire and 61% nationally. | Google

3 . Barford St Peter's CofE Primary School St Peter’s is an Anglican primary school in Barford, in the Warwick district. It has about 208 pupils, and was formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 93% of its pupils met the government’s expected standards in reading, writing, and maths - compared to averages of 60% in Warwickshire and 61% nationally. | Google