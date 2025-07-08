Across Warwickshire, nearly seven thousand young people will soon be preparing to start at a brand new secondary school.

The end of the current school year is now just weeks away, and for many secondary-aged pupils fresh out of their GCSE exams, it’s already here. For the rest, the summer holidays are set to begin later this month - around July 23 for most. After the six-week break, children will return to class in early September for the start of the new, 2025/26 school year.

The thousands of Year 6 pupils leaving primary school this year will soon be moving on to secondary school. It’s an exciting time but can also be a stressful one, where they will face years of hard work and exams to earn key qualifications. This is why making sure their secondary school is the right match for them, and their unique skills and capabilities, is so important.

This is also we’re revisiting the best performing state-funded secondary schools across the Warwickshire County Council area, based on our own personal ‘gold standard’. The primary figure this is based on is each school’s Progress 8 score for the most recently-available exam season (currently 2023/24) - an official metric based which shows how quickly students are progressing compared to peers from similar starting points, from primary school to their GCSEs. This data has now been finalised, so it is worth noting that results and placings may differ slightly from earlier reports, based on interim results.

On top of that, we’ve also made sure each school on the list had positive ratings in their latest Ofsted inspections. These inspections are in the midst of an overhaul, but we’ve restricted our list to those with a ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ overall grade under the previous system, or positive ratings across all categories under the current one. This means their quality of education, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and safeguarding practices all met or exceeded government standards.

Here are some of Warwickshire’s top schools, just in time for the new school year:

1 . King Edward VI School At the top of the list is this selective boys’ secondary academy and sixth form in Stratford-upon-Avon. It was most recently rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an exceptional Progress 8 score of 1.21, placing it in the ‘well above average’ band – the highest available. | Google

2 . Stratford Girls' Grammar School Next up is this selective girls’ secondary academy and sixth form, also in Stratford-upon-Avon. It was most recently rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a Progress 8 score of 1.07 - also earning a spot in the ‘well above average’ band. | Google

3 . Lawrence Sheriff School Lawrence Sheriff is a selective boys’ secondary academy and sixth form in Rugby. It was most recently rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a ‘well above average’ Progress 8 score of 0.89. | Google