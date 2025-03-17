Whether selective or comprehensive, many of Warwickshire's state sixth forms boast exceptional A Level results.

These can be important. How a student fares in their A Level qualifications can play a significant role in the opportunities available to them once they finish secondary school. The sixth form school or college they go to matters, and while each may have its own strengths and weaknesses, the right one can guide and nurture your child on their way to success.

The Government last month released the latest performance figures for state-funded sixth form colleges and secondary schools, meaning England’s top A Level performers were finally able to be named . We’ve used this new data to compare how the 55 sixth forms across the Warwickshire County Council area did, to create a league table of its own top performers for the 2023/24 school year.

We have ranked them by their A Level performance point scores, a unique measurement derived from students’ A Level results that gives them a score out of 60. You’ll also see the overall ‘average grades’ each school’s students achieved across their A Level entries - and we’ve only included those with at least a B- average.

We also checked that each school included had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was recently dropped , or, if they’ve been inspected more recently, had at least ‘good’ grades across the board. This means that the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management and student safeguarding were all found to meet or exceed government standards last time the school was inspected.

Here were the 9 state sixth forms from across Warwickshire that made the cut:

1 . King Edward VI School King Edward VI is a selective boys’ secondary academy in Stratford-upon-Avon, with a mixed sixth form. It famously is believed to have been attended by Shakespeare, and was formerly rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 academic year, it had an exceptional A Level point score of 48.08 - giving it an average grade of A-. | Google

2 . Stratford Girls' Grammar School Stratford Girls' is a selective girls’ secondary academy and sixth form in Stratford-upon-Avon. Like its counterpart, it was formerly rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 academic year, it had a great A Level point score of 46.64 - giving it an average grade of A-. | Google

3 . Alcester Grammar School This is a selective secondary academy and sixth form in Alcester. It was formerly rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 academic year, it also achieved a fantastic A Level point score of 40.96 - giving it an average grade of B. | Google