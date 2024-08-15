A day of celebration and success as students achieve impressive results at Ashlawn School

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tears of happiness and cheers of delight were the order of the day at Ashlawn School this morning as students celebrated A level and BTEC results that were up on almost every measure on previous years.

The number of students achieving the top grades of A* and A was up by almost 25% on last year, with the average grade for BTECs moving to a Distinction.

Paul Brockwell, Principal, said: “It has just been lovely getting to see these students collect their results today. Not only are they intelligent and enthusiastic students, they are also genuinely impressive young people who are kind and compassionate and deserve to go far in life.

“Behind every impressive result is a story of challenges overcome, sacrifices made and real dedication to their goals and dreams. Alongside our brilliant staff, they have worked together to support one another through this – and that sense of community was evident today.”

Richard Phipps, Ashlawn School, being interviewed by the BBC on A Level Results Day

Luke Marsh, for example, managed to secure 3 A*s alongside training as part of the Great Britian gymnastic squad. His hope is to compete at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Luke said: “I have had really strong support from the school as I have tried to balance training with my education. It has been a real team effort, and I am delighted with my results today.”

Maisie Holloway was also celebrating after securing an A in Chemistry. Maisie broke her back in a fall from a horse in 2023, and was unable to complete her exams last year as well as she would have hoped as she was in a back brace. Determined to secure the grades she needed to be accepted to train to become a Vet, she resat Chemistry this year and secured the final A she needed to achieve her dream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maisie said: “I am blown away to get the grade this year. I have spent 20 hours per week studying this subject over the last 12 months, and getting the grade I needed now gives me the platform to achieve my dream of caring for large animals.”

Tom Unett and Luke Marsh celebrate results

Tom Unett surpassed his own expectations to secure two A*s and an A. Tom said: I can’t thank the school enough. The support over the last two years has been excellent, and my teachers really have done everything they could to support me.”

The school is part of the Transforming Lives Educational Trust (TLET), and one student Richard Phipps has learnt at a TLET school from his primary schooling through to his A Levels. Richard secured 3 A*s and opened up his results live on the BBC – who were at the school to capture Ashlawn’s many success stories.

Paul Brockwell added: “It is also important to acknowledge the role that family, friends and our own staff have in supporting these students. It is a huge team effort, and I know the lengths our staff go to help them achieve their huge potential. As a community we should all be hugely proud not just of what the Class of 2024 has achieved now – but the platform we have helped set for their futures.

“I have no doubt that they will go one to shine in their careers and passions, and I look forward to seeing the impact that they will have.”