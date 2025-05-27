A free dino visit up for grabs for Warwickshire schools
Meet Reggie
Local schools are invited to enter for the chance to host Reggie, a five-metre-long animatronic T-Rex, in a thrilling educational session designed to bring science and history vividly to life. Giant Journeys—founded in September 2024 by education innovator Darren Smith—offers immersive experiences that ignite curiosity and make learning unforgettable.
Darren Smith, a passionate champion of creative education, has opened a public vote and is calling on Warwickshire schools to take part. “We were blown away by the response in neighbouring counties,” he says, “and now we’re delighted to give Warwickshire pupils the same incredible opportunity—free of charge.”
Following roaring success in Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire—with over 18,000 votes cast—this is your school’s chance to win a visit from Reggie,
“Our goal is to create interactive, inspiring learning environments that engage children and spark their curiosity,” Darren explains. “By combining cutting-edge technology with hands-on fun, we deliver an educational experience they’ll talk about for years.”
Schools across Warwickshire are encouraged to enter now—voting closes at midnight on 7 June, and the winner will be announced shortly thereafter.
To enter and cast your vote, visit: https://bit.ly/vote4reggiewarks
For more on Giant Journeys and their mission to revolutionise classroom learning, go to www.giantjourneys.co.uk.