A Level joy for Arrow Vale High School

There were smiles all round at Arrow Vale High School, on Green Sward Lane, as students collected their A Level results, with the school – part of Central Region Schools Trust – marking a year of notable success.

The Academy is pleased to announce that this year’s students have achieved the best set of results that the school has seen to date. Overall, 99% of students achieved grades A*-E. Their determination, commitment and hard work has meant many have achieved strong results that will allow them to progress onto their chosen next steps in higher education and employment.

Some standout individual performances include:

Isla Robinson who successfully achieved 2 As in maths and further maths, and a B in chemistry – securing a place at the University of Nottingham to study Mathematics.

Tom Grogan who earnt an A in maths and Bs in both further maths and chemistry, is joining the Navy as a Warfare Officer.

Owen Holdstock who achieved As in maths and further maths and a C in geography, will go on to study Mathematics at the University of Birmingham.

Suzanna Osborne who gained an A in film studies, a B in English literature and a Distinction * in music has secured a place at the University of Manchester to study English and Film.

Brooke Jordan who successfully achieved an A in photography, and 2 Bs in art and B in 3d design (design and technology) has secured employment with a National Company.

Owen Holdstock, Isla Robinson, Brooke Jordan and Suzanna Osborne at Arrow Vale High School collect their A level results

Mat Rash, Principal at Arrow Vale High School, said: “Really well done, I am so happy for the students and families. These results are excellent not only reflect their hard work, but also the maturity, confidence and personal growth they have shown throughout their time with us.. The staff, students and parents have worked together as a team to get the best outcomes that will support and shape the next steps of their journey”.