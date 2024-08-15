A level results day at Myton School

By Lorna Murray
Contributor
Published 15th Aug 2024, 15:52 BST
L-R Samira Dhaliwal, Georgia BurtL-R Samira Dhaliwal, Georgia Burt
L-R Samira Dhaliwal, Georgia Burt
Myton School students celebrate A level success

We congratulate our A level students who have achieved some outstanding results this year.

Head Teacher Andy Perry said: “we’d like to congratulate all students on their success and wish them the very best in their next endeavors”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Whilst we congratulate all our students, a special mention must go to Luca Frigerio who achieved three A* and an A grade, Emma Dodd and Carys Roebuck who both achieved two A* and an A grade, and Bethan Harris and Isabel Slade who achieved two A*, an A and a B grade.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.