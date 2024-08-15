A level results day at Myton School

Myton School students celebrate A level success

Head Teacher Andy Perry said: “we’d like to congratulate all students on their success and wish them the very best in their next endeavors”.

Whilst we congratulate all our students, a special mention must go to Luca Frigerio who achieved three A* and an A grade, Emma Dodd and Carys Roebuck who both achieved two A* and an A grade, and Bethan Harris and Isabel Slade who achieved two A*, an A and a B grade.